Atlassian Corporation (TEAM): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), which is $156.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $150.9099 after opening rate of $147.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $145.83 before closing at $148.89.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/. You can read further details here

Atlassian Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $157.63 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $116.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) full year performance was -49.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlassian Corporation shares are logging -55.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.86 and $352.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 807492 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) recorded performance in the market was 15.71%, having the revenues showcasing -26.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.65B, as it employees total of 8813 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 174.89, with a change in the price was noted -100.79. In a similar fashion, Atlassian Corporation posted a movement of -39.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,747,906 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEAM is recording 3.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.80.

Technical rundown of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlassian Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.11%, alongside a downfall of -49.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.09% during last recorded quarter.