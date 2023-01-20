Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), which is $20.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.20 after opening rate of $19.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.26 before closing at $19.46.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted one new employee options to purchase a total of 1,450 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $17.51, which was the closing price on January 9, 2023, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 725 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. You can read further details here

Arcus Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.37 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $17.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) full year performance was -39.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -47.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.74 and $39.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) recorded performance in the market was 1.02%, having the revenues showcasing -25.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.38B, as it employees total of 366 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.99, with a change in the price was noted -5.36. In a similar fashion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -20.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 980,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arcus Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.79%, alongside a downfall of -39.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.82% during last recorded quarter.