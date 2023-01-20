American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2143 after opening rate of $0.2104 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.175 before closing at $0.22.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. to Present in the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. Nashville, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel,” or the “Company”) today announced that Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Lambrecht, Board Member, will be presenting virtually at the Investor Summit. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products; vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. Market demand for firearms continues to be strong, with 2022 on pace to eclipse the previous pre-pandemic record of 2019. The home safe is becoming the new household appliance and American Rebel’s diverse product offerings are well positioned to benefit from the trend. Also noteworthy is that many of today’s gun buyers are first-time gun buyers who often immediately purchase a safe for responsible storage. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2559 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $0.1724 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -96.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares are logging -97.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $7.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 666393 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was 0.05%, having the revenues showcasing -24.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.27M.

Market experts do have their say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3168, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -67.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,712,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AREB is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.40%, alongside a downfall of -96.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.26% during last recorded quarter.