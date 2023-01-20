Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It is currently valued at $4.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.65, after setting-off with the price of $4.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.66.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Altice USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (“CSC”) successfully priced and allocated a new $2 billion 5-year Senior Secured Term Loan B (the “Senior Secured Term Loan B”) under its existing credit agreement originally dated as of October 9, 2015, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. The Senior Secured Term Loan B will mature on the date that is the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any September 2019 Term Loans (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) are still outstanding, unless the September 2019 Term Loan Maturity Date (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. The proceeds from this new Senior Secured Term Loan B are expected to be used to refinance in part (including by way of cashless roll) the outstanding principal amount of CSC’s March 2017 Term Loans (as defined in the Fourth Amendment) and October 2018 Incremental Term Loans (as defined in the Sixth Amendment). You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.97 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was -68.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -71.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.68 and $16.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2220125 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was 0.22%, having the revenues showcasing -18.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Altice USA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.82, with a change in the price was noted -5.82. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of -55.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,081,160 in trading volumes.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altice USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.78%, alongside a downfall of -68.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.98% during last recorded quarter.