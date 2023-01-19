The countdown is on: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It is currently valued at $3.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.0619, after setting-off with the price of $2.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.03.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 – Revenue Increases By 127.2% and Net Income Increases By 148.8%. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -92.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $46.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3047966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) recorded performance in the market was 10.99%, having the revenues showcasing 99.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.29M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Specialists analysis on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted -3.84. In a similar fashion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -54.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 761,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STBX is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.99%. The shares increased approximately by 2.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.34% during last recorded quarter.