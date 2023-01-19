Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is priced at $0.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.62 and reached a high price of $0.6288, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.62. The stock touched a low price of $0.601.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6288 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.4802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -31.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -54.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936290 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 24.18%, having the revenues showcasing 23.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.55M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5150, with a change in the price was noted +0.00. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +0.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,922,013 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical breakdown of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.91%, alongside a downfall of -31.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.18% during last recorded quarter.