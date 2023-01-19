Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Profit Margins posted 10.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It is currently valued at $58.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $59.89, after setting-off with the price of $59.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $57.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $56.98.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2023. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.89 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $50.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) full year performance was -46.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares are logging -49.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.47 and $117.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3944500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was 11.59%, having the revenues showcasing 10.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.23B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.20, with a change in the price was noted -17.36. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc posted a movement of -22.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,614,634 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.33%, alongside a downfall of -46.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.65% during last recorded quarter.