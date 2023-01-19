Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), which is $0.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.239 after opening rate of $0.2301 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2288 before closing at $0.23.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, Flora Growth Receives Additional 180 Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it received an extension of 180 calendar days from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Bid Price Requirement”), following the expiration of the initial 180 calendar days period to regain compliance on January 4, 2023. The Nasdaq determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the Bid Price Requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. You can read further details here

Flora Growth Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2700 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.1913 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/23.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) full year performance was -85.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flora Growth Corp. shares are logging -89.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1449587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) recorded performance in the market was 4.96%, having the revenues showcasing -59.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.81M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

The Analysts eye on Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5613, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Flora Growth Corp. posted a movement of -72.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 662,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLGC is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Flora Growth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Flora Growth Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.79%, alongside a downfall of -85.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.58% during last recorded quarter.