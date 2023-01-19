Recent Change of -3.78% in the SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is priced at $16.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.92 and reached a high price of $17.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.65. The stock touched a low price of $16.64.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, SGH Announces Exchange of $150.0 Million of its Existing 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for 2.000% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 and Repurchase of Approximately 325,000 of its Ordinary Shares. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements (the “Exchange Agreements”) with a limited number of holders, who are qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and institutional accredited investors, of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, SGH will exchange $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Convertible Notes for (i) $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2.000% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “New Convertible Notes”) and (ii) an aggregate of approximately $15.6 million in cash, with such cash payment representing the premium paid for the Existing Convertible Notes in excess of par value and accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Convertible Notes (collectively, the “Exchange Transactions”). In connection with the Exchange Transactions, SGH also intends to repurchase approximately 325,000 of SGH’s outstanding ordinary shares for approximately $5.4 million (the “Ordinary Share Repurchase Transactions”). The Exchange Transactions are expected to settle on or about January 23, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SMART Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.26 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $14.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) full year performance was -49.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.04 and $32.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1294889 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) recorded performance in the market was 11.90%, having the revenues showcasing 27.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 823.18M, as it employees total of 3600 workers.

Analysts verdict on SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SMART Global Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.93, with a change in the price was noted -4.21. In a similar fashion, SMART Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 579,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGH is recording 2.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.26.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SMART Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SMART Global Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.51%, alongside a downfall of -49.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.49% during last recorded quarter.