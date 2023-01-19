Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), which is $27.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.53 after opening rate of $29.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.41 before closing at $27.43.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY‐OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION AND FINAL RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $81.6 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 AND OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $114.6 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 10.00% TERM LOAN DUE 2024. Wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co‐Issuers”), today announced the expiration and final results of their previously announced offer to purchase (the “Notes Offer”) for cash up to $81.6 million (the “Offer Amount”) in aggregate principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 105.91% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 19, 2022 (as amended by the press release issued on October 27, 2022, the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.05 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $24.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 104.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -18.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.83 and $33.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 885116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 3.82%, having the revenues showcasing 2.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.85B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.41, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of -2.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,928,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Peabody Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.64%, alongside a boost of 104.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.16% during last recorded quarter.