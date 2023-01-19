Market data suggests positive returns on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is priced at $15.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.12 and reached a high price of $16.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.60. The stock touched a low price of $15.03.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $79.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.0 million, or 16.0%, in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. The Corporation reported net income available to common shareholders of $276.7 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $11.5 million or 4.3%, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the third and fourth quarters of 2022 include the impact of the consummation of the acquisition by the Corporation of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (“Prudential Bancorp”) on July 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Fulton Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.22 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $15.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/23.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) full year performance was -19.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fulton Financial Corporation shares are logging -20.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.67 and $19.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2996673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) recorded performance in the market was -9.45%, having the revenues showcasing -12.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.55B, as it employees total of 3200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fulton Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.11, with a change in the price was noted -1.51. In a similar fashion, Fulton Financial Corporation posted a movement of -9.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 933,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FULT is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Raw Stochastic average of Fulton Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.55%, alongside a downfall of -19.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.88% during last recorded quarter.