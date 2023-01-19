Here is why Compass Inc. (COMP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.60%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Compass Inc. (COMP), which is $3.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.84 after opening rate of $3.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.47 before closing at $3.48.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Compass to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kalani Reelitz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The session is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Compass Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.84 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Compass Inc. (COMP) full year performance was -58.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compass Inc. shares are logging -66.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.84 and $9.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2408007 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compass Inc. (COMP) recorded performance in the market was 49.36%, having the revenues showcasing 28.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.53B, as it employees total of 4775 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Compass Inc. (COMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Compass Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Compass Inc. posted a movement of -6.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,704,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COMP is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Compass Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.14%, alongside a downfall of -58.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.89% during last recorded quarter.