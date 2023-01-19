GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). It is currently valued at $62.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.50, after setting-off with the price of $63.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.08.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, GE HealthCare to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on January 30, 2023. GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay will also all be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares are logging -5.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.00 and $66.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 924929 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recorded performance in the market was 6.34%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.27B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.34%. The shares 3.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.47% in the period of the last 30 days.