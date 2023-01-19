Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

At the end of the latest market close, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) was valued at $1.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.52 while reaching the peak value of $1.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.50. The stock current value is $1.27.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, Recon Awarded New Contract to Provide Gas Flares for Oil and Gas Fields in China’s Northwestern Qinghai Province. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced that a mainland China variable interest entity’s subsidiary, Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd. (“Beijing BHD”) was awarded a new RMB1.31 million ($0.19 million) contract to provide gas flares for oil and gas fields operated by a leading China oil and gas company in the Northwestern Qinghai province. In total, Beijing BHD has generated RMB8.50 million ($1.22 million) in revenue from awarded bids and contracts for heating furnaces and related accessories since July 2022. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6600 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 28.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -23.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $1.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 951874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 20.24%, having the revenues showcasing 56.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.63M, as it employees total of 188 workers.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9443, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +78.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 118.39%, alongside a boost of 28.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.19% during last recorded quarter.