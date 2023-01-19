Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), which is $12.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.35 after opening rate of $13.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.925 before closing at $13.06.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, JD Intra-city Chinese New Year Promotion Kicks Off with Uninterrupted On-demand Service during Holiday. JD.com’s omnichannel retail services JDDJ and JD Shop Now kicked off the JD Intra-city Chinese New Year (CNY) Grand Promotion on December 26th, 2022. Teaming up with retailers and brand owners, the platforms will provide uninterrupted on-demand shopping services to consumers across the country during Chinese New Year 2023, powered by the company’s Dada Now delivery network. You can read further details here

Dada Nexus Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.63 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $7.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) full year performance was 9.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -12.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 329.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.98 and $14.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 995249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 87.37%, having the revenues showcasing 213.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.21B, as it employees total of 3132 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.20, with a change in the price was noted +5.80. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +80.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,444,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dada Nexus Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.69%, alongside a boost of 9.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 213.94% during last recorded quarter.