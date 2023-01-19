CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) was valued at $4.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.02 while reaching the peak value of $5.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.88. The stock current value is $4.88.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, CEMEX Decarbonization Goals Validated by the SBTi for Alignment with 1.5ºC Scenario. CEMEX is among the first companies in the global cement industry to validate its 2030 carbon reduction goals through the SBTi for alignment under its 1.5ºC scenario. You can read further details here

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.16 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $4.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) full year performance was -28.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -28.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.20 and $6.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3897649 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) recorded performance in the market was 20.49%, having the revenues showcasing 41.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.52B, as it employees total of 43864 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +17.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,411,147 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CX is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Raw Stochastic average of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.61%, alongside a downfall of -28.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.86% during last recorded quarter.