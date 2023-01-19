Buying a Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) was valued at $1.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $0.61.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Jupiter Wellness Announces $4.1 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (“JUPW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,315,786 shares in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue to the same investors a total of 8,631,572 warrants to purchase up to one share of common stock each at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The private placement warrants will be exercisable beginning six months after issuance. 4,315,786 warrants will have a 3-year term from the initial exercise date and 4,315,786 warrants will have a 5-year term from the initial exercise date. The purchase price of one share, one 3-year warrant and one 5-year warrant is $0.95. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both transactions are expected to be approximately $4.1 million. The transactions are expected to close on or about January 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.5834 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) full year performance was 24.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -63.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2674430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 31.25%, having the revenues showcasing 24.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.20M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9288, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of -10.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 321,102 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.30%, alongside a boost of 24.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.71% during last recorded quarter.