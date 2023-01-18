The countdown is on: T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is priced at $146.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $149.18 and reached a high price of $149.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $149.68. The stock touched a low price of $146.635.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, T-Mobile Kicks Off 2023 as the Nationwide Network Leader. The Un-carrier cements its place as THE network leader in the latest Ookla report, delivering the best experience for customers. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $150.57 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $136.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 33.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -4.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.51 and $154.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5437980 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 4.99%, having the revenues showcasing 11.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.15B, as it employees total of 75000 workers.

The Analysts eye on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 143.11, with a change in the price was noted +3.12. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +2.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,290,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Technical rundown of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.12%.

Considering, the past performance of T-Mobile US Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.30%, alongside a boost of 33.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.75% during last recorded quarter.