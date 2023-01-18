Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was valued at $32.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.79 while reaching the peak value of $32.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.49. The stock current value is $32.89.Recently in News on January 16, 2023, Suncor Energy Amends Agreement with Elliott Investment Management. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 16, 2023) – Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates “Elliott”), has, in the interest of continued cooperation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from January 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023. You can read further details here

Suncor Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.98 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $29.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) full year performance was 18.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suncor Energy Inc. shares are logging -23.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.27 and $42.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6760419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) recorded performance in the market was 3.66%, having the revenues showcasing 6.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.99B, as it employees total of 16922 workers.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, Suncor Energy Inc. posted a movement of -4.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,158,438 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SU is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Suncor Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.41%, alongside a boost of 18.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.17% during last recorded quarter.