Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is priced at $11.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.98 and reached a high price of $11.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.72. The stock touched a low price of $10.33.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, AMTD Digital Reaffirmed of Previously Announced Two-Year Lock-Up Undertakings from Key Shareholders. AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, announced today that it has received further confirmation of the previously announced undertakings from the relevant parties that AMTD Group, Dr. Calvin Choi (together with his holding company Infinity Power Investments Limited), AMTD IDEA Group and the executive officers of AMTD Digital will not sell any shares they own in AMTD Digital in the open market before August 2024. AMTD Digital initially announced its knowledge of these commitments on August 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.31 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8472725 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was 7.20%, having the revenues showcasing -64.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.98B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.67, with a change in the price was noted -160.19. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -93.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,543,094 in trading volumes.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.20%. The shares increased approximately by -27.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.90% during last recorded quarter.