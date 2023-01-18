GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is priced at $3.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.46 and reached a high price of $4.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.12. The stock touched a low price of $3.42.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, GreenPower Delivers a Record 101 All-Electric Vehicles in its Third Quarter. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced delivery of 101 vehicles for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, a substantial increase over prior quarters. The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars and the first delivery of the award-winning Nano BEAST Type A school bus. You can read further details here

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.20 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) full year performance was -43.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares are logging -57.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $9.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550547 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) recorded performance in the market was 127.75%, having the revenues showcasing 97.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.50M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

The Analysts eye on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. posted a movement of +20.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 149,340 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Raw Stochastic average of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.36%.

Considering, the past performance of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 127.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.49%, alongside a downfall of -43.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 88.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by 79.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.00% during last recorded quarter.