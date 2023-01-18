Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for The Boeing Company (BA)

At the end of the latest market close, The Boeing Company (BA) was valued at $214.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $212.71 while reaching the peak value of $213.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $209.07. The stock current value is $211.41.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Boeing Reports Commercial Orders and Deliveries for 2022. Boeing [NYSE: BA] reported 774 commercial orders last year after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company’s market-leading twin-aisle airplanes. Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes. You can read further details here

The Boeing Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $216.64 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $192.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was -5.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -7.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.02 and $229.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6138898 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was 10.98%, having the revenues showcasing 58.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.11B, as it employees total of 142000 workers.

The Boeing Company (BA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Boeing Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 163.87, with a change in the price was noted +51.34. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of +32.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,331,499 in trading volumes.

The Boeing Company (BA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Boeing Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.12%, alongside a downfall of -5.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.78% during last recorded quarter.