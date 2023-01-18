Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN), which is $2.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.20 after opening rate of $2.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.98 before closing at $2.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -97.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700070 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 83.64%, having the revenues showcasing -89.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.48M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Specialists analysis on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.33, with a change in the price was noted -19.97. In a similar fashion, Golden Sun Education Group Limited posted a movement of -90.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,137,048 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.64%. The shares increased approximately by 3.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.69% during last recorded quarter.