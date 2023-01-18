Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It is currently valued at $0.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.62, after setting-off with the price of $0.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.551 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.55.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Long-Term Farmmi Customer Now Shipping to Chile. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced one of its long-term customers will be shipping a high-volume order to Chile, a growth market for both the customer and Farmmi. The latest order is for the Company’s popular dried Shiitake mushrooms. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6200 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.4110 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -89.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -90.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $6.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515129 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 52.35%, having the revenues showcasing 8.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.79M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

The Analysts eye on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5948, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of -40.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,257 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.52%, alongside a downfall of -89.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.97% during last recorded quarter.