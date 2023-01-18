Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Quarterly Performance is -5.32%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) was valued at $20.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.78 while reaching the peak value of $23.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.32. The stock current value is $22.86.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Cryoport to Present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference. Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that Jerrell Shelton, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare conference, taking place from January 9 – 12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Shelton will be presenting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET). Additionally, Mr. Shelton, Robert Stefanovich, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Thomas Heinzen, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development will be participating in 1×1 meetings with attendees during the conference. You can read further details here

Cryoport Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.12 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $17.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) full year performance was -50.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cryoport Inc. shares are logging -51.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.63 and $46.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 918898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) recorded performance in the market was 31.79%, having the revenues showcasing -5.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 791 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Cryoport Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.53, with a change in the price was noted -13.14. In a similar fashion, Cryoport Inc. posted a movement of -36.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 522,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRX is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical rundown of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cryoport Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Cryoport Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.25%, alongside a downfall of -50.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.32% during last recorded quarter.