Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), which is $12.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.87 after opening rate of $7.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.48 before closing at $8.48.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Atlas Lithium Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsui & Co. Belo Horizonte, Brazil–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and other battery metals critical to powering the green energy revolution, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui) with respect to Mitsui’s potential interest in acquiring the right to purchase Atlas Lithium’s future lithium concentrate production. Mitsui is a global enterprise headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with $122.3 billion in assets, $96.4 billion in annual revenues, and 44,336 employees in 63 countries, as of its last reported results. You can read further details here

Atlas Lithium Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.40 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $6.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) full year performance was 50.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Lithium Corporation shares are logging -47.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 693.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $23.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2882352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) recorded performance in the market was 21.14%, having the revenues showcasing 22.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.59M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Lithium Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.52, with a change in the price was noted -2.15. In a similar fashion, Atlas Lithium Corporation posted a movement of -15.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,624 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Lithium Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlas Lithium Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.10%, alongside a boost of 50.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.90% during last recorded quarter.