Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT). It is currently valued at $2.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.83, after setting-off with the price of $2.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.3596 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.37.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, Vicarious Surgical Completes Public Demonstration of Beta 2 Surgical Robotic System. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, hosted the first public demonstration of its Beta 2 surgical robotic platform on December 6, 2022, highlighting the latest evolution of its differentiated technology and showcasing recent cadaveric testing. Supporting presentations by representatives from leading healthcare provider University Hospitals and renowned surgeon Dr. Igor Belyansky outlined the extensive opportunity for Vicarious to address current shortcomings in surgical robotics at the system and user level. You can read further details here

Vicarious Surgical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.83 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $1.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) full year performance was -65.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares are logging -66.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.69 and $8.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 980710 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) recorded performance in the market was 39.11%, having the revenues showcasing -15.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 289.99M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Vicarious Surgical Inc. posted a movement of -29.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBOT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vicarious Surgical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vicarious Surgical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.08%, alongside a downfall of -65.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.11% during last recorded quarter.