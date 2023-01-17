This is to seal it as IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are up 115.23% from its 52-week low

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is priced at $0.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.301 and reached a high price of $0.495, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.30. The stock touched a low price of $0.29.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, IronNet Enhances its Network Detection and Response Solution to Provide Broader Visibility of Cyber Threats. Receives Bridge Loan Financing from C5 Capital. You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4950 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.2160 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -88.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -94.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $7.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14174891 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was 82.48%, having the revenues showcasing -20.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.48M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7860, with a change in the price was noted -1.68. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -80.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,441,394 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IronNet Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.80%, alongside a downfall of -88.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 49.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.83% during last recorded quarter.