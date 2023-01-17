Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) was down -13.74%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), which is $12.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.49 after opening rate of $14.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.55 before closing at $14.26.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Cooper Standard Announces Fully Backstopped Private Offering of New First Lien Notes and Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Existing Senior Notes as Part of Refinancing Transactions. Northville, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2022) – Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) (“CPS”) today announced the commencement by CPS’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Cooper Standard Automotive Inc. (the “Issuer”), of (i) a fully backstopped private offering (the “Concurrent Notes Offering”) of $580.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer’s newly issued 13.50% Cash Pay / PIK Toggle Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2027 (the “New First Lien Notes”) to holders of the Issuer’s existing 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes) or their designees, (ii) an offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to the holders of 2026 Senior Notes who participate in the Concurrent Notes Offering to exchange any and all of the Issuer’s $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes outstanding for the Issuer’s newly issued 5.625% Cash Pay / 10.625% PIK Toggle Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2027 (the “New Third Lien Notes”, and together with the New First Lien Notes, the “New Notes”) on a par-for-par basis and (iii) a consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) whereby the Issuer is soliciting, and holders of 2026 Senior Notes who tender pursuant to the Exchange Offer are required to deliver, consents to amend the indenture under which the 2026 Senior Notes were issued (the “2026 Senior Notes Indenture”) to remove substantially all of the covenants, certain events of default and certain other provisions contained in the 2026 Senior Notes and 2026 Senior Notes Indenture. In order to approve the amendment to the 2026 Notes Indenture, consents must be delivered and not revoked in respect of at least a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the 2026 Senior Notes (the “Requisite Consents”). You can read further details here

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.49 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $9.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) full year performance was -51.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 248.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.53 and $27.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605431 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) recorded performance in the market was 35.76%, having the revenues showcasing 94.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.03M, as it employees total of 22600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.68, with a change in the price was noted +3.03. In a similar fashion, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +32.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,207 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPS is recording 5.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.41.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 173.33%, alongside a downfall of -51.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.31% during last recorded quarter.