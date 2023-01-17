RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) was valued at $2.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.64 while reaching the peak value of $2.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.64. The stock current value is $2.54.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, RLX Technology Upgraded to ‘A’ by MSCI ESG Rating, Ahead of Its Global Peers. RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), known for its RELX-branded e-vapor products, announced today that it has been upgrated to ‘A’ by MSCI ESG Rating, taking a dramatic leap from CCC last year, ranking ahead of global e-vapor peers. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.82 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $2.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -29.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -36.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3681420 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was 19.57%, having the revenues showcasing 152.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.16B, as it employees total of 1235 workers.

The Analysts eye on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of +78.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,159,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.86%.

Considering, the past performance of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.27%, alongside a downfall of -29.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.29% during last recorded quarter.