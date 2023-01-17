Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9899 and reached a high price of $1.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.01. The stock touched a low price of $0.9201.Recently in News on January 13, 2023, Bitfarms Seeks Modification of Equipment Loan Facility to Align with Market Conditions. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2600 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was -78.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -79.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $5.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14342378 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 143.18%, having the revenues showcasing 7.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.80M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8713, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Bitfarms Ltd. posted a movement of -22.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,280,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 143.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.55%, alongside a downfall of -78.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 96.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.00% during last recorded quarter.