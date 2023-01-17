QuantumScape Corporation (QS): Major Movement on the Horizon

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is priced at $7.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.42 and reached a high price of $8.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.30. The stock touched a low price of $7.37.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, QuantumScape Ships First 24-Layer Prototype Battery Cells to Automotive OEMs. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) today announced it has shipped its first 24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for testing. Delivery of these cells, referred to as A0 samples, was the company’s key public milestone for the year, and achieving this goal represents an important step toward the commercialization of this technology. You can read further details here

QuantumScape Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.37 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $5.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) full year performance was -60.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -65.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.11 and $22.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4877717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was 46.38%, having the revenues showcasing 0.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.32B, as it employees total of 570 workers.

Specialists analysis on QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.12, with a change in the price was noted -2.89. In a similar fashion, QuantumScape Corporation posted a movement of -27.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,760,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.25%, alongside a downfall of -60.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.36% during last recorded quarter.