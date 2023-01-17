Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Profit Margins posted 16.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was valued at $5.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.99 while reaching the peak value of $5.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.96. The stock current value is $5.03.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Itaú Unibanco has again been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022/2023 (DJSI World) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it has been selected for the 23rd consecutive year to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), being the only Latin American bank to be part of this important index since its creation in 1999. This year, Itaú Unibanco had the best performance among the Brazilian banks assessed in the index. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.14 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $4.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 26.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -15.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $5.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18866468 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 6.79%, having the revenues showcasing -4.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.64B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.12, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of -0.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 41,605,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.17%, alongside a boost of 26.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.65% during last recorded quarter.