iQIYI Inc. (IQ): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of iQIYI Inc. (IQ), which is $6.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.695 after opening rate of $6.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.17 before closing at $6.25.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, iQIYI Announces Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Notes to PAG. iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced the closing of a private placement of US$500 million in secured convertible senior notes (the “Notes”) to PAGAC IV-1 (Cayman) Limited, an affiliate of PAG, an investment firm focused on the Asia Pacific region (the “Investor”). The Company entered into a definitive agreement with respect to the transaction in August 2022. With the closing of this investment, iQIYI will continue to enhance and expand its business operations, develop its original content, and improve its working capital. You can read further details here

iQIYI Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.10 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $5.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) full year performance was 35.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iQIYI Inc. shares are logging -5.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15456576 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) recorded performance in the market was 26.23%, having the revenues showcasing 192.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.00B, as it employees total of 5856 workers.

The Analysts eye on iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.33, with a change in the price was noted +3.07. In a similar fashion, iQIYI Inc. posted a movement of +84.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,441,556 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IQ is recording 3.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Technical rundown of iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

Raw Stochastic average of iQIYI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.10%.

Considering, the past performance of iQIYI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.79%, alongside a boost of 35.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 192.14% during last recorded quarter.