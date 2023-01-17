Investors have a limited window left to buy Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (F) is priced at $12.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.63 and reached a high price of $12.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.43. The stock touched a low price of $12.47.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, New to The Street TV Announces Five Corporate Interviews on its 423rd Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 09, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. New to The Street TV Announces Five Corporate Interviews on its 423rd Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 09, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.53 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $11.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was -48.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -50.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.61 and $25.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 96222914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 9.37%, having the revenues showcasing 8.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.00B, as it employees total of 183000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ford Motor Company (F)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.22, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of -15.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,862,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 3.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ford Motor Company (F)

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.07%, alongside a downfall of -48.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.07% during last recorded quarter.