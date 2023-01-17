Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is priced at $1.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.59 and reached a high price of $2.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $1.52.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, D-Wave and Davidson Technologies Enter Multi-Year Reseller Agreement. Collaboration focused on accelerating adoption of quantum computing in our nation’s defense and aerospace sectors. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -82.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -87.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16826130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was 16.67%, having the revenues showcasing -76.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.40M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.3024, with a change in the price was noted -6.54. In a similar fashion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -79.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 386,182 in trading volumes.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.17%, alongside a downfall of -82.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.40% during last recorded quarter.