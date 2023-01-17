Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

At the end of the latest market close, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) was valued at $1.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.59 while reaching the peak value of $2.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.08. The stock current value is $2.34.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement of $4.3 Million of Senior Secured Convertible Note and Warrants. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing side effects, announced the issuance of a $4.3 million senior secured convertible note and warrant to an institutional investor. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals will receive initial gross proceeds of $4.0 million. In addition, the four-year warrant to purchase up to approximately 1.018 million shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ common stock at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, upon exercise, would result in additional proceeds of approximately $2.4 million if the warrants are exercised by the investor. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15790211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was 19.39%, having the revenues showcasing -27.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.94M.

Raw Stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.39%. The shares increased approximately by 33.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.33% during last recorded quarter.