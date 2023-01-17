Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) was valued at $0.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.74 while reaching the peak value of $0.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7304. The stock current value is $1.77.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Celyad Oncology Provides an Update on Its Strategic Business Model, Continuing to Focus on Opportunities to Fully Harness the True Potential of Its Proprietary Technology Platforms and Intellectual Property. Regulatory News:. You can read further details here

Celyad Oncology SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5000 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.4837 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) full year performance was -79.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celyad Oncology SA shares are logging -55.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41730832 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) recorded performance in the market was 62.11%, having the revenues showcasing -33.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.58M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Analysts verdict on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2010, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Celyad Oncology SA posted a movement of -4.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 403,895 in trading volumes.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Celyad Oncology SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Celyad Oncology SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.58%, alongside a downfall of -79.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.97% during last recorded quarter.