Boiling and ready to burst as cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) last month performance was -20.05%

For the readers interested in the stock health of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD). It is currently valued at $0.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.34, after setting-off with the price of $0.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.29.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, cbdMD Welcomes Shannon Charles as Chief Marketing Officer. Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2023) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces the appointment of Shannon Charles as Chief Marketing Officer. Shannon is a veteran in health and wellness with over a decade of success in the Natural Product Industry. She has a proven record in driving growth across B&M retail, warehouse club stores, ecommerce, as well as international markets. Shannon’s leadership has supported the successful brand stories of Naturade, NeoCell, and NutraNext, which the latter was ultimately acquired by The Clorox Co during her tenure. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3390 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -68.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -73.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was 49.34%, having the revenues showcasing 35.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.50M, as it employees total of 90 workers.

Analysts verdict on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2865, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of -25.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 245,222 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of cbdMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.46%, alongside a downfall of -68.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 42.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.55% during last recorded quarter.