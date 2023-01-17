Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It is currently valued at $5.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.2299, after setting-off with the price of $6.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.3701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.52.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -97.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $243.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2851342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was 81.85%, having the revenues showcasing -69.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.35M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.85%. The shares increased approximately by 111.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.47% during last recorded quarter.