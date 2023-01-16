Why is Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) down -46.12% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT). It is currently valued at $5.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.93, after setting-off with the price of $5.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.74.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, ASHFORD TRUST DECLARES PREFERRED DIVIDENDS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a dividend of $0.5281 per diluted share for the Company’s 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $2.1125 per share, is payable on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023. You can read further details here

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.93 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $4.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) full year performance was -46.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are logging -51.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.09 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 455739 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) recorded performance in the market was 30.43%, having the revenues showcasing -19.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 197.99M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.95, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted a movement of -34.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,909 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.35%, alongside a downfall of -46.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.70% during last recorded quarter.