Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was valued at $1.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.24. The stock current value is $1.26.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, Ur-Energy Announces Additional Sales Commitments, Success in its Bid into the Uranium Reserve, and Decision to Ramp-Up Lost Creek Production Operations. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the quantity to be delivered into the sales agreement announced by the Company on August 8, 2022. The agreement which called for the annual delivery of 200,000 pounds of U3O8 over a six-year period, has been amended to increase the annual delivery by 100,000 pounds of U3O8 beginning in 2024 at the same pricing levels. You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3050 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $1.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was -7.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -35.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 863200 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 9.57%, having the revenues showcasing 5.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 280.40M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2343, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +20.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,362,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Ur-Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.15%, alongside a downfall of -7.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.88% during last recorded quarter.