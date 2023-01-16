Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) market price of $8.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), which is $8.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.76 after opening rate of $8.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.18 before closing at $8.31.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Upland Software Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 and issued guidance for its fourth quarter and full year of 2022. You can read further details here

Upland Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.76 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $7.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) full year performance was -59.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upland Software Inc. shares are logging -60.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $21.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 451663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) recorded performance in the market was 20.62%, having the revenues showcasing 17.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 264.11M, as it employees total of 865 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Upland Software Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.09, with a change in the price was noted -2.58. In a similar fashion, Upland Software Inc. posted a movement of -23.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 399,144 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPLD is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.66.

Technical breakdown of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Raw Stochastic average of Upland Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Upland Software Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.93%, alongside a downfall of -59.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.33% during last recorded quarter.