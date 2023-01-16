The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is priced at $60.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.91 and reached a high price of $60.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.78. The stock touched a low price of $57.74.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, The Scotts Miracle-Gro FouScotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Welcomes Applications for 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant with KidsGardening with KidsGardening to Connect Children to Benefits of Gardening and Greenspaces. To address the need to connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation today opened its GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants with national nonprofit KidsGardening. Supporting ScottsMiracle-Gro’s broader mission to reach 10 million kids with garden and greenspace programming by 2023, this program is designed to bring the powerful benefits of gardening to more children. You can read further details here

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.37 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $48.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) full year performance was -63.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares are logging -64.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.06 and $167.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 599034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) recorded performance in the market was 23.61%, having the revenues showcasing 42.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.26B, as it employees total of 2430 workers.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.96, with a change in the price was noted -14.79. In a similar fashion, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company posted a movement of -19.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 911,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMG is recording 20.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.25%, alongside a downfall of -63.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.09% during last recorded quarter.