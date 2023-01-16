Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.94

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.22 after opening rate of $1.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.11 before closing at $1.13.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Spruce Power Appoints Christian Fong as CEO Effective February 1. –Fong Led Spruce Power Before Merger with XL Fleet—. You can read further details here

Spruce Power Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.8900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) full year performance was -58.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spruce Power Holding Corporation shares are logging -58.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $2.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 589059 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) recorded performance in the market was 30.56%, having the revenues showcasing 50.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.90M, as it employees total of 177 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spruce Power Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9538, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Spruce Power Holding Corporation posted a movement of +4.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 781,388 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPRU is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spruce Power Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.23%, alongside a downfall of -58.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.00% during last recorded quarter.