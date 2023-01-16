SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is on the roll with an average volume of 981.26K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.07 after opening rate of $0.808 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7504 before closing at $0.80.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, SciSparc Signs Agreement to Conduct its Clinical Trial in Autism Spectrum Disorder with Soroka Medical Center. Ethics Committee and Israeli Ministry of Health approvals already received for the Company’s study with its proprietary SCI-210 treatment. You can read further details here

SciSparc Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0700 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.7322 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) full year performance was -83.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -85.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $6.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 790002 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was 32.36%, having the revenues showcasing 1.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.53M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9061, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of +6.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,465,861 in trading volumes.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SciSparc Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.48%, alongside a downfall of -83.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.78% during last recorded quarter.