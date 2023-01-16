Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) was up 24.82%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is priced at $25.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.37 and reached a high price of $25.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.35. The stock touched a low price of $20.37.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares are logging 13.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $22.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 579773 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) recorded performance in the market was 40.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.31B, as it employees total of 3145 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.95%. The shares increased approximately by 38.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.98% in the period of the last 30 days.