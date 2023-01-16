RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) is on the roll with an average volume of 154.17K in the recent 3 months

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) is priced at $8.86 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 3, 2023, RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions. In accordance with the RiverNorth closed-end funds’ (the “Funds”) level distribution policies, the distribution rates have been reset for the calendar year 2023, as detailed below. Further, the Funds have declared distributions for January, February and March 2023. You can read further details here

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.13 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $8.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) full year performance was -39.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are logging -39.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.50 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 464790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) recorded performance in the market was 2.07%, having the revenues showcasing 0.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.27M.

The Analysts eye on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.39, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. posted a movement of -17.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,307 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)

Raw Stochastic average of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.10%.

Considering, the past performance of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.18%, alongside a downfall of -39.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.45% during last recorded quarter.