Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is priced at $28.32 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With Management and Participation in RBC, Wells Fargo, and UBS Conferences. Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that before the market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Greenberg, Vice President of Corporate Development, to provide additional insights related to third-quarter results. You can read further details here

Western Midstream Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.57 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $25.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) full year performance was 17.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -4.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.69 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 564419 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) recorded performance in the market was 5.47%, having the revenues showcasing 6.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.93B, as it employees total of 1127 workers.

Analysts verdict on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Western Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.98, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Western Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of +2.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,076 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WES is recording 2.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.45.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Western Midstream Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.16%, alongside a boost of 17.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.11% during last recorded quarter.