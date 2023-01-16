Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 783.34K

At the end of the latest market close, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) was valued at $252.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $251.37 while reaching the peak value of $253.805 and lowest value recorded on the day was $249.35. The stock current value is $251.71.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Labcorp Declares Quarterly Dividend. Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 23, 2023. You can read further details here

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $254.69 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $234.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) full year performance was -10.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are logging -13.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $200.32 and $290.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 586030 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) recorded performance in the market was 6.89%, having the revenues showcasing 20.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.36B, as it employees total of 75500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 228.13, with a change in the price was noted +8.22. In a similar fashion, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings posted a movement of +3.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 723,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LH is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.94%, alongside a downfall of -10.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.27% during last recorded quarter.